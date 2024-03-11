24 Best Italian Sausage Recipes

Despite the name, Italian sausage in the United States doesn't necessarily refer to sausage made in Italy, but sausage that has been seasoned. It encompasses a broad category ranging from sweet to spicy to mild and contains seasonings such as garlic, paprika, and fennel. Regardless of which brand you buy, you can be pretty sure they'll be salty and fatty, and a delicious addition to just about any meal. Unlike more neutral-flavored meats such as chicken or beef, Italian sausage brings layers of flavor to the table, making it an easy ingredient to build recipes around. You don't have to worry about spice mixes or flavorful sauces. All you have to worry about is which ingredients can complement the sausages.

The options are practically infinite. From cozy winter casseroles and hearty breakfast tacos, Italian sausage can be the lynchpin of a wide range of dishes. We all have our go-to's, but sometimes, even beloved recipes get repetitive and leave us in search of something new. For this reason, we've rounded up some of our favorite Italian sausage recipes so you never get bored of cooking them. Instead of resorting to the same old pasta sauce formula every week, why not make the Italian pastry pockets known as calzones or try your hand at unstuffed cabbage rolls? These recipes will spice up your dinners without adding extra hours of labor. From slow cooker lasagna to white bean cassoulet, they will make you see Italian sausages in a whole new light.