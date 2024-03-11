How Long Is A Jar Of Mayo Good For After Opening It?

Before it's opened, a jar of mayonnaise has a pretty decent shelf life. It can stay at room temperature for about three or four months past the printed best-by date. That time doesn't reduce too much after you open your mayo. As long as you keep it in the fridge, it can still last for up to three months after the date on the jar.

Of course, this applies to shop-bought mayonnaise, which contains life-extending acid and preservatives. These ingredients kill bacteria during processing, which greatly improves shelf life. For the homemade mayo aficionados, it's not quite as simple. Because it's usually made with raw eggs, homemade mayonnaise should be refrigerated immediately and eaten within four days. Take extra care if you have used unpasteurized eggs, as they're susceptible to salmonella and as such are not recommended by the USDA.

Regardless of whether your mayo is processed or homemade, the fridge is king. Keeping your mayo cold and out of direct sunlight greatly slows the natural deterioration process, since bacteria don't flourish in cold temperatures. You may be tempted by the more extreme option of the freezer, but it's not advisable in this case. While it's possible to freeze mayonnaise in the same way that it's possible to put your phone in a blender, you're not likely to be pleased with the end product. If frozen, the emulsified mix that constitutes mayonnaise separates. When you remove your mayo from the freezer, you'll likely find curdled gunge with a layer of oil floating on top.