Simmering Mashed Potatoes In Milk Isn't Everyone's Cup Of Tea

If executed correctly, simmering potatoes in milk is supposed to make for a flavorful and creamy bowl of mashed potatoes. The theory is that by preserving the starch that potatoes release into the cooking liquid, you can take advantage of its thickening properties to achieve a smooth yet not-too-heavy texture. The potatoes will absorb the starch and the dairy and will become soft and creamy without the necessity of extra butter or heavy cream. Since a video about this method was posted on Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Instagram, many people have chimed in with strong feelings on the matter. Some tried it and loved it, some had doubts from the get-go, but one thing is clear: simmering potatoes in milk isn't everyone's cup of tea.

One bemused user @awlr2, comments "Sorry, my mashed potatoes are always a success the way I cook them in SALTED water! Are you sponsored by the American Dairy Farmers' lobby or something?" Many naysayers worry about the price of dairy, with the "in this economy" trope a recurring comment. Of course, if you're adding less cream or butter at the end, you might argue that you come out even. Some worry about technical difficulties, such as scorching the milk, but others responded that the recipe calls for you to simmer the potatoes, and not boil them. But it seems like one of the biggest problems the doubters have with is the thing Milk Street claims is "liquid gold": the potato starch itself.