Burger King Is Combating Daylight Saving Time With A Week Of Deals

Spring is just within reach for the world's Northern hemisphere, and while that means warmer weather, longer time with the sun, and, for Aldi shoppers, some new spring finds, it also means losing an hour of sleep at night. Yes, in just five short days, citizens of the United States will be collectively springing ahead by turning their clocks forward a full 60 minutes on March 10. We'll go ahead and give you a minute to cope with the loss and set a reminder so you don't forget ... All set? Great.

Spring Daylight Saving Time truly is one of life's biggest catch-22s, but this year, Burger King is hoping to ease some of the pain that comes with being deprived of some of your precious Z's. In an email sent to Mashed, the fast food chain shared that it will be running daily breakfast deals during the first week of DST. We're definitely not filing that under the dumbest things Burger King has ever done.

The seven-day stretch of BK savings kicks off on Sunday, March 10 with the offer of a free Croissan'wich with any purchase of $1 or more for members of the Royal Perks program. What about non-members? They can head to the Burger King website or download its mobile app to sign up for the free rewards club.