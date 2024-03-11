Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle Recipe

With its irresistible crunch at every bite, this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle recipe takes traditional chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles is using light brown sugar and salt to infuse delicious salted caramel undertones.

Made with a buttery cookie dough base, this chocolate chip cookie brittle is loaded with not one, not two, but three types of chocolate chips for an intense chocolate flavor: milk, dark, and white. The cookie dough is pressed into a thin layer on a baking sheet and baked until it becomes crispy and brittle-like. This is an easy recipe that kids will have fun helping with, especially when spreading out the cookie dough or breaking up the brittle into pieces.

Once broken up, this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle will stay fresh for several days stored in an airtight container at room temperature. It might, however, lose some of its crunchiness after a couple of days.