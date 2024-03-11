Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle Recipe
With its irresistible crunch at every bite, this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle recipe takes traditional chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles is using light brown sugar and salt to infuse delicious salted caramel undertones.
Made with a buttery cookie dough base, this chocolate chip cookie brittle is loaded with not one, not two, but three types of chocolate chips for an intense chocolate flavor: milk, dark, and white. The cookie dough is pressed into a thin layer on a baking sheet and baked until it becomes crispy and brittle-like. This is an easy recipe that kids will have fun helping with, especially when spreading out the cookie dough or breaking up the brittle into pieces.
Once broken up, this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle will stay fresh for several days stored in an airtight container at room temperature. It might, however, lose some of its crunchiness after a couple of days.
Gather the ingredients for this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle
To make this this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle recipe you will need some butter, light brown sugar, all-purpose flour, milk chocolate chips, dark chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and vanilla extract.
You will also need a 15x11-inch rimmed sheet and some parchment paper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line the rimmed sheet
Line the bottom of a 15x11-inch rimmed sheet with parchment paper.
Step 3: Cream the butter and sugar
Cream the butter and sugar together until well combined
Step 4: Add the vanilla and salt
Add the vanilla and salt.
Step 5: Add the flour
Add the flour about ¼ cup at a time until you reach 1 cup. Add the remaining flour. Mix until well combined.
Step 6: Add the chocolate chips
Mix in the chocolate chips.
Step 7: Transfer the cookie dough to rimmed sheet
Transfer the mixture to the rimmed sheet.
Step 8: Spread the cookie dough to a thin layer
Using your hand or a rolling pin, spread the mixture to a thin layer so it covers over ¾ of the rimmed sheet.
Step 9: Bake in the oven
Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until golden and firm to the touch.
Step 10: Break into pieces
Leave to cool completely before breaking into pieces and serving.
How can I customize this cookie brittle recipe?
There are many ways you can customize this recipe. For example, you can simply use one or two types of chocolate chips or even chopped-up chocolate chunks. Chopped nuts such as pecans, hazelnuts, or walnuts make a delicious addition to this chocolate chip brittle. The vanilla extract can be swapped for orange zest or almond extract.
For extra flavor and texture, why not add shredded coconut, raisins, peanut butter, caramel chunks, dried cranberries, crystallized ginger, pretzel chunks, or toffee bits to the dough? If you prefer a more unusual twist, Randles suggests adding 2 tablespoons of white miso to the cookie dough. Miso has a salty and savory flavor that balances out the overall sweetness of the dough and adds depth. For hints of mocha, simply fold some espresso powder or instant coffee diluted into a little bit of water into the cookie dough.
If you have any dietary restrictions, you can swap the all-purpose flour for a gluten-free flour, and substitute the butter and chocolate for vegan alternatives.
What can I use this cookie brittle for?
Perfect to satisfy any sweet tooth craving, this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle can simply be enjoyed on its own as a snack or dessert. It makes a delicious after-school or afternoon pick-me-up paired with a glass of cold or hot milk, hot chocolate, coffee, or tea. You can also serve it alongside fresh fruit such as strawberries, raspberries, mango, pineapple, or bananas.
This brittle is very versatile and can be crumbled over a scoop of ice cream or sundae, yogurt, or oatmeal. You can also incorporate it into desserts as it doubles up as topping for cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, or brownies, where it adds an extra layer of flavor and crunch. For a decadent treat, Randles likes to turn this triple chocolate chip cookie brittle into ice cream sandwiches.
A stack of brittle packaged in an attractive jar or tin makes the perfect homemade food gift for birthdays, the holidays, party favors, or bake sales and is bound to delight all chocolate lovers.
- 1 ½ sticks of butter, softened
- 1 cup tightly packed light brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ⅓ cup white chocolate chips
- ⅓ cup dark chocolate chips
- ⅓ cup milk chocolate chips
- Preheat the oven to 350 F
- Line the bottom of a 15x11-inch rimmed sheet with parchment paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar together until well combined.
- Add the vanilla and salt.
- Add the flour about ¼ cup at a time until you reach 1 cup. Add the remaining flour. Mix until well combined.
- Mix in the chocolate chips.
- Transfer the mixture to the rimmed sheet.
- Using your hand or a rolling pin, spread the mixture to a thin layer so it covers over ¾ of the rimmed sheet.
- Bake for 18 to 20 minutes until golden and firm to the touch.
- Leave to cool completely before breaking into pieces and serving.
|Calories per Serving
|671
|Total Fat
|33.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|20.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|64.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|86.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|51.6 g
|Sodium
|325.5 mg
|Protein
|6.5 g