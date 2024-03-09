Avoid This Mistake To Create Deliciously Creamy Tapioca Pudding

Tapioca pudding is a sweet and creamy treat made with tapioca pearls (from the cassava plant), milk, eggs, and sugar. Ideally, tapioca pudding should have a specific textural dichotomy, with the smooth, creamy elements encapsulating the chewy tapioca balls. Unfortunately, tapioca pudding can be a little tricky to make, and forgetting to temper your eggs is a simple mistake that can turn the dish into a curdled mess.

While cream and whole milk are traditionally mixed with sugar to achieve that creamy texture, a coconut cardamom tapioca pudding recipe is an easy and delicious way to make a dairy-free variation. Once the sweetened milk mixture is simmering on the stove and the tapioca pearls have been added, eggs are incorporated to thicken the dessert. However, if added directly to the hot liquid, the temperature shock will cause the concoction to curdle and separate into chunks.

Tempering decreases the temperature variation of the hot liquid and cold or room temperature eggs without cooking them. Combine a small amount of the tapioca milk mixture with your beaten eggs to slowly raise their temperature before adding them to the whole pot. Skipping this step jeopardizes the texture you're striving for.