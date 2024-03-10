The Sweet History Behind Abuelita Hot Chocolate's Logo
There's nothing like a steaming cup of hot chocolate straight out of grandma's kitchen. Swirling with rich flavor, sweet aromas, and plenty of love, hot chocolate evokes a sense of warm nostalgia that's hard to beat. Historically, Mexican chocolate was a sacred drink in the ancient Aztec culture, and it continues to bring Hispanic households together, particularly on special occasions such as the Day of the Dead and Christmas, when Abuelita hot chocolate is a staple of celebrations.
The cherished Mexican chocolate brand was born over 100 years ago, when the González Barragan brothers built the La Azteca chocolate factory in Orizaba, Veracruz. In 1939, the factory relocated to Mexico City where the brand name Abuelita was established. Although the founders' motivation for the choice is unknown, Abuelita attributes its name to the cozy feeling of a grandmother's culinary touch.
However, an official mascot didn't become a part of the brand until 1973 when acclaimed Mexican actress Sara García was tapped to be the grandmotherly character who appears on all Abuelita products. Often referred to as La Abuelita de México (Mexico's grandmother), García was well-known for her portrayal of the relatable grandmother in films like "Allá en el Trópic" and "Los Tres Garcia" during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. She often depicted characters with a demand for discipline but a soft spot for hugs.
Why Sara García fit the bill
Abuelita's granulated mixes, tablets, and bars are primarily made of cocoa, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon for the signature kick characteristic of Mexico's spiced hot chocolate. The singular taste is affectionately referred to as "calor de hogar," which translates to "warmth of home." According to Abuelita, García's iconic persona perfectly encapsulates the essence of the brand's mission and distinct flavor. She represents warmth, family, and the ideal balance of sugar and spice. This vision is especially illustrated in the logo that features Garcia dressed in traditional grandmother garb, flashing a comforting smile.
Although the brand was acquired by the controversial Swiss corporation Nestlé in 1995, the production of the chocolatey goodness remains in Mexico. Abuelita currently runs out of Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico, and it continues to provide deliciously sentimental hot chocolate to families around the world. Sara García passed away in 1980, but her mark on Mexican culture lives on in the instantly recognizable image that has forever enshrined her as "the lady on Abuelita chocolate."