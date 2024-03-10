The Sweet History Behind Abuelita Hot Chocolate's Logo

There's nothing like a steaming cup of hot chocolate straight out of grandma's kitchen. Swirling with rich flavor, sweet aromas, and plenty of love, hot chocolate evokes a sense of warm nostalgia that's hard to beat. Historically, Mexican chocolate was a sacred drink in the ancient Aztec culture, and it continues to bring Hispanic households together, particularly on special occasions such as the Day of the Dead and Christmas, when Abuelita hot chocolate is a staple of celebrations.

The cherished Mexican chocolate brand was born over 100 years ago, when the González Barragan brothers built the La Azteca chocolate factory in Orizaba, Veracruz. In 1939, the factory relocated to Mexico City where the brand name Abuelita was established. Although the founders' motivation for the choice is unknown, Abuelita attributes its name to the cozy feeling of a grandmother's culinary touch.

However, an official mascot didn't become a part of the brand until 1973 when acclaimed Mexican actress Sara García was tapped to be the grandmotherly character who appears on all Abuelita products. Often referred to as La Abuelita de México (Mexico's grandmother), García was well-known for her portrayal of the relatable grandmother in films like "Allá en el Trópic" and "Los Tres Garcia" during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema. She often depicted characters with a demand for discipline but a soft spot for hugs.