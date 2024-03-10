Dip Candied Fruit In Chocolate For A Sweet, Crunchy Treat
Certain food pairings will never go out of style because they just make sense. Think: french fries and ketchup, wine and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and of course, chocolate and fruit. There is true joy in consuming a perfect chocolate-covered strawberry where the sweetness, juiciness, and rich chocolate combine to create an indulgent bite. Unfortunately, fresh strawberries (and many fruits for that matter) are not available year-round.
Luckily, candied fruit dipped in chocolate makes for a sweet, crunchy alternative available anytime — with multiple fruit options to try. Experiment with candied fruits ranging from the expected (oranges, lemon peels, mangos) to more unusual options (green cherries, clementines, white figs), many of which are not always easily accessible in their fresh format.
Additionally, the crunch of the fruit may elevate your overall enjoyment of this treat. Multiple textures in each bite can make for a more dynamic and pleasing culinary adventure. In this instance, the crunchy texture of the candied fruit, combined with the smoothness of the chocolate dip, culminates in a diverse experience that delivers a satisfying mixture of sugar and chocolate in every bite.
How to make candied fruit dipped in chocolate
Many varieties of candied fruits are available for purchase online, or you can prepare your candied fruits at home, like with our recipe for candied orange peels. The candied fruit process is simple and usually requires only sugar, water, and your desired fruit. Depending on the type of fruit and how well it stands up to heat, you can either simmer the fruit in your water and sugar mixture until it's candied or, for your more delicate fruit, dip it into the sugar mixture once it is at the ideal temperature to form the crunchy, crystallized coating.
Once you've prepared or procured your candied fruits, it's time for the finishing touch: the chocolate dip. There are several ways to melt chocolate and the best way is the one that works for you and your kitchen setup. No matter your setup, dip your candied fruit in the melted chocolate and lay it out on parchment paper to cool and set completely. It's as simple and delicious as that!