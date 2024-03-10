Dip Candied Fruit In Chocolate For A Sweet, Crunchy Treat

Certain food pairings will never go out of style because they just make sense. Think: french fries and ketchup, wine and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, and of course, chocolate and fruit. There is true joy in consuming a perfect chocolate-covered strawberry where the sweetness, juiciness, and rich chocolate combine to create an indulgent bite. Unfortunately, fresh strawberries (and many fruits for that matter) are not available year-round.

Luckily, candied fruit dipped in chocolate makes for a sweet, crunchy alternative available anytime — with multiple fruit options to try. Experiment with candied fruits ranging from the expected (oranges, lemon peels, mangos) to more unusual options (green cherries, clementines, white figs), many of which are not always easily accessible in their fresh format.

Additionally, the crunch of the fruit may elevate your overall enjoyment of this treat. Multiple textures in each bite can make for a more dynamic and pleasing culinary adventure. In this instance, the crunchy texture of the candied fruit, combined with the smoothness of the chocolate dip, culminates in a diverse experience that delivers a satisfying mixture of sugar and chocolate in every bite.