How To Cut Corned Beef Like A Pro

Once considered an inferior cut of meat, brisket was one of the most affordable proteins available to poor Irish- and Jewish-American immigrants during the 1800s. With their culinary skills, they cured it in salt and braised it to perfection, transforming the tough cut into melt-in-your-mouth corned beef. Those who know this keep a good corned beef and cabbage recipe in their culinary arsenal.

Some hold it in such high regard that they reserve it for special occasions like birthdays or St. Patrick's Day. That being the case, it may have been a while since you last had to exhibit your corned beef carving skills. That braised beef is so delightfully tender that just looking at it the wrong way might cause it to crumble. As such, successfully slicing it requires a touch of luck and some skill.

Once the brisket has been removed from its broiling liquid, it's important to let it rest before slicing. While this may go against everything in your corned beef-loving nature to not dig right in, doing so may result in less-juicy slices of meat. Allowing the protein to bask in its juices for 10 to 15 minutes gives the meat a chance to reabsorb them instead of seeing them squeezed out onto the cutting board. As the juices work to make the meat more tender, it also becomes easier to cut. Then, because corned beef must be cut against the grain, consider setting the brisket on your cutting board with the fat facing downward. This will allow you to more easily identify the grain.