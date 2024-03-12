Give Your Tiramisu Neapolitan Flair With Strawberries And Vanilla

Tiramisu, if you close your eyes as you take a bite, is one of those desserts that will transport you straight to Italy. Its flavorful combination of boozy ladyfingers, coffee, and cream is an unmistakable classic that serves as a great base for experimentation. Mashed recipe developer Jamie Monkkonen, for instance, took inspiration from a childhood favorite when creating her upgraded variation of Giada De Laurentiis' tiramisu.

"I wanted to incorporate fresh berries in Giada's recipe and realized that with strawberries and chocolate, it nearly mimicked Neapolitan ice cream," Monkkonen tells us. She decided to go all-in by adding vanilla extract to the mascarpone cream and extra chocolate shavings to the top. Monkkonen describes her version as the "perfect blend of my adult and childhood favorite desserts."

The sweet tang of strawberries complements both the rich chocolate and light mascarpone, and it also elevates the appearance, as berries are the secret ingredient to add a pop of vibrancy to tiramisu. This dish is a perfect combination of nostalgia and sophistication, conjuring the vision of spooning ice cream from a tub of Neapolitan as a child while also creating a colorful and delicious plate for an adult.