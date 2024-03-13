London's Viral Maritozzi Cream Buns Have A Roman History

As far as Italian pastries go, you probably have heard of cannolis, panetonne, and even sfogliatelle, but what about maritozzi? Chances are, those who enjoy TikTok food videos or those who live in London have recently encountered this delightful Italian pastry. An Italian pastry shop in London called Dolce VyTA — an extension of Italian restaurant VyTA Covent Garden — has gone viral on TikTok for its maritozzi, a cream-filled bun from Rome.

Maritozzi is a no-frills pastry and one that fans of simple sweets would appreciate. During the preparation process, brioche buns get split down the middle and stuffed with lightly sweetened whipped cream. It's the kind of food that reminds us how it's the simple things in life that are worth getting out of bed for. Indeed, maritozzi is eaten for breakfast in Italy, falling in line perfectly with a typical pastry and espresso pairing.

It is said that in the Middle Ages, the earliest forms of maritozzi were honey and olive oil buns with pine nuts and dried fruits. They were eaten during Lent, because they had no animal fat. Fast forward to the 18th century, the modern version of maritozzi became a common part of marriage proposals ("marito" means "husband" in Italian). The ring would be baked inside of the buns in an act of love, although it's unclear whether the name came from the association with marriage proposals or the pastries' name inspired the practice.