Will Freezing Canned Pineapple After Opening It Make It Last Longer?

While canned pineapple can remain shelf stable for quite some time, most products have a "best if used by" date printed on top, reflecting a deadline for the quality and fresh flavor consumers expect. Interestingly, canned foods are generally safe to eat well past the listed date if unopened. However, acidic canned foods — like pineapple — can only be pushed about one year beyond the listed "best by" date. Of course, opened cans are a different story.

One of the mistakes people make with canned fruit that's been opened is keeping it in the fridge too long before freezing it. Once canned pineapple is opened, it lasts only five to seven days in the refrigerator. Therefore, if you don't plan on using your entire container of pineapple within a week, freezing the fruit is your best option for longevity.

While utilizing the best freezing techniques can prevent freezer burn and maximize the fruit's duration, pineapple that has remained frozen at 0 degrees Fahrenheit won't technically expire. However, the taste and texture may deteriorate over time. Although fresh pineapple that's been frozen will keep its quality for up to a year, canned pineapple that has been frozen after opening will taste best if consumed within a couple of months.