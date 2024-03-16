How NYC's Prohibition May Have Inspired Restaurants' '86' Phrase

While the term "86" may be used in the restaurant biz, it's hardly an obscure bit of diner lingo. Sure, no one, even most diner employees under the age of 80, will have a clue what you mean if you try to order "a mystery in the alley" (We won't force you to click the link to find out: It's just hash). Just about everyone knows what it means to 86 something, though, since in general parlance it means "get rid of ASAP." Restaurants, however, do have a slightly different use for it: When a particular item is sold out, 86 can mean to drop it from the menu as in, "86 the swordfish special." It can also mean getting rid of a troublesome patron, as in "86 that dude that brought his pet tarantula."

What we don't know, however, is the term's exact origin. One theory is that a Prohibition-era NYC speakeasy had the number 86 as its street address. When the police showed up, bartenders would shout "86" and customers would head for one of the hidden exits. The older idiom "23 skidoo" has a similar origin story as it supposedly referred to a different NYC address where men would gather to watch women's skirts blow up — as Cole Porter put it, "In olden days, a glimpse of stocking was looked on as something shocking." The behavior may not have been illegal, but cops would still come around to tell them to "skidoo."