False Facts About Celery You Thought Were True

Celery is, well, celery. It's crunchy but doesn't do much more than serve as a vehicle for dips or peanut butter, add crunch to stir-fries and tuna salad, and provide the main ingredient in classroom experiments about fluid absorption, right? At least that's how a lot of people see it. But celery has a more interesting history than it lets on, and gardeners can tell you a thing or two about what it's like to grow the vegetable — and their stories wouldn't be pretty.

The seemingly simple stalks play a vital role in cooking and provide more benefits than their appearance would let on. When you think about it, celery shows up in so many different recipes (even in drinks like a Bloody Mary) that you know there's got to be more to its story than what you've likely heard. You're right, and it's time to clear away the mythological mist and look at false facts about celery you thought were true.