Blend Your Espresso Martini With Ice For The Ultimate Boozy Coffee Slushie

Most people know that martinis can be ordered either shaken or stirred, but what about frozen? It might not be the best way to make a martini according to science. However, if you're one of the many who have hopped on board the espresso martini train in the last few years, you might consider giving an icy version of one of the most popular cocktails of 2022 a try.

There are a few different ways you can upgrade your espresso martini cocktail recipe to a boozy coffee slushie, but mixing up the caffeinated adult beverage and throwing it in the freezer isn't one of them. Why? Because the high-proof vodka traditionally used in the drink doesn't freeze until around -10 degrees Fahrenheit, which most home freezers don't reach. Instead, brew up some espresso, pour it into silicone ice cube molds, and place them in the freezer. Once your espresso ice is frozen, throw a few cubes in a blender along with vodka and coffee liqueur, and blend until smooth.

Don't feel like waiting for the espresso to freeze? You can also use regular ice cubes instead, and blend them with vodka, coffee liqueur, and brewed espresso. Just keep in mind that the additional water can dilute your spiked frappe and slightly alter the taste.