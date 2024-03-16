Blend Your Espresso Martini With Ice For The Ultimate Boozy Coffee Slushie
Most people know that martinis can be ordered either shaken or stirred, but what about frozen? It might not be the best way to make a martini according to science. However, if you're one of the many who have hopped on board the espresso martini train in the last few years, you might consider giving an icy version of one of the most popular cocktails of 2022 a try.
There are a few different ways you can upgrade your espresso martini cocktail recipe to a boozy coffee slushie, but mixing up the caffeinated adult beverage and throwing it in the freezer isn't one of them. Why? Because the high-proof vodka traditionally used in the drink doesn't freeze until around -10 degrees Fahrenheit, which most home freezers don't reach. Instead, brew up some espresso, pour it into silicone ice cube molds, and place them in the freezer. Once your espresso ice is frozen, throw a few cubes in a blender along with vodka and coffee liqueur, and blend until smooth.
Don't feel like waiting for the espresso to freeze? You can also use regular ice cubes instead, and blend them with vodka, coffee liqueur, and brewed espresso. Just keep in mind that the additional water can dilute your spiked frappe and slightly alter the taste.
How to keep your frozen espresso martinis from separating
Frozen espresso martinis are a fun and refreshing take on the trendy drink. However, if you don't end up sipping your boozy coffee slushie down in less than 10 minutes (which is fair, because that might end up causing a brain freeze), you may notice some separation start to occur. This won't necessarily affect the taste of your drink although it can make it a little less aesthetically pleasing. There's an easy fix to that loss of visual appeal, though. When mixing up the icy cocktails, just add a bit of xanthan gum to your blender, which will act as an emulsifier that helps your frozen espresso martini maintain its slushy, thick texture.
Speaking of texture, you may consider adding a splash of your favorite liquid coffee creamer into the mix as well. While not a requirement for the bevo, the addition will give the frozen cocktail an even creamier texture, as well as an extra hint of flavor. Milk, or a non-dairy alternative, can also work in place of creamer if you don't have any on hand. You could even add Irish cream to give it an extra kick. Regardless of your flavor customizations, the icy texture provides a cool twist.