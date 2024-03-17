Why Aren't Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookies Available In 2024?

In life, there are three guarantees: death, taxes, and Girl Scout cookies. Like clockwork, members of the largest girl-led organization begin peddling their exclusive treats shortly after the start of the new year, giving cookie lovers their annual opportunity to re-stock their supply of treats like Samoas, Tagalongs, and Thin Mints.

In 2024, Girl Scout cookie season kicked off on January 9, but there was one flavor noticeably absent from the options available for purchase: Raspberry Rally. Introduced during the 2023 cookie season, fans quickly rallied around the crispy raspberry cookies dipped in chocolate — so much so that the online-exclusive flavor sold out long before sales concluded that year.

Needless to say, Raspberry Rallies quickly became a contender for the most popular Girl Scout cookie in the U.S., so why didn't they return the year after their inaugural season? In a statement shared with TODAY, a spokesperson for GSUSA explained that the fruity flavor was introduced "as part of a pilot online-only sales strategy" meant to teach troop members how to manage an online business. The spokesperson acknowledged the immense popularity of the treat but ultimately said the organization opted to keep them off the roster in 2024 to "prioritize supplying our classic varieties."