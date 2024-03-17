Is Aldi Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Easter is a time for egg hunts and whipping up your best Easter recipes. If you're planning on getting your holiday goodies from budget giant Aldi, you may need to hop on your prep early to pick up those March finds — rolling up on Easter Sunday will leave you empty-handed as doors will be closed.

According to Aldi's FAQs page, all of its stores are closed on four major holidays: Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and, you guessed it, Easter Sunday. Good Friday and Easter Monday aren't included in Aldi's separate list of holidays that have limited operating hours, so if you're in a pinch you can zip over on one of those days. However, some stores may have their own independent hours for specific holidays — the FAQ suggests that you should use the Aldi store locator to find your local branch's hours before setting off to avoid disappointment.