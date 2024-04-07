Mediterranean Chains You Are About To See Everywhere

Creamy tzatziki sauce, crunchy falafel recipes, crumbly feta cheese, and warm pita bread are only a few items people can look forward to while visiting some of the best Mediterranean restaurants around the United States. While fancy original restaurants are fun for a date night, there is something to be said about a familiar chain, especially if you spot one in a not-so-familiar town. The good news is that, with the Mediterranean diet becoming increasingly popular among diners, there are some chains people are likely about to see springing up from the woodwork. In other words, they are set to be everywhere!

Mediterranean cuisine is known and widely regarded for its wide array of spices and fresh ingredients, namely fruits, vegetables, olive oil, different grains, seafood, and lean meats. These are all influenced by the culinary traditions of places along the Mediterranean basin, making it a healthy option for those who enjoy eating out now and again. From the popular menu options offered at Luna Grill to the familiar aromas of cumin, saffron, and coriander spilling out the doors of CAVA locations, Mediterranean cuisine lovers will be pleased to know that healthy, fast-casual options are going to continually grow into the norm. Here are some examples you may see down the street soon.