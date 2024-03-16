Is McDonald's Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

Many people spend most of Easter Sunday in the kitchen, especially if they're traditionalists who eat lamb on Easter as a nod to its history. This doesn't apply to everyone, though — some folks prefer a simple trip to McDonald's. If this describes you, then you likely want to know whether or not the franchise will open its doors on March 31. You're in luck: A representative told Today that "hours vary by location, but most McDonald's in the U.S. are open on holidays." Some fans may have been expecting this, as most McDonald's locations were also open on Easter Sunday in 2023.

Fans should, however, note the word "most." Some stores do, in fact, close on holidays, including Easter Sunday, so before you plan your trip, make sure you pull up the chain's store locator to check operating hours for your local branch. If you can't see the hours for your location listed, contact the store ahead of time.

While other countries like the U.K. are getting special Easter upgrades to their McDonald's menus, with offerings like the Galaxy Truffle Bunny McFlurry and Hot Cross Bun Latte, U.S. customers are not. Instead, their spring treats celebrate a different holiday: St. Patrick's Day.