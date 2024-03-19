Is It Kosher To Drink Liquor During Passover?

In the Jewish faith, Passover is a sacred festival celebrating the Hebrew people's liberation from slavery in Egypt. To honor their subsequent pilgrimage to Israel, those who observe follow strict dietary guidelines over seven or eight days, depending on where you're celebrating. During Passover, in addition to complying with Kosher food laws, products made with leavened and fermented grain are also considered off-limits. While this ensures that pasta and bread (besides unleavened matzo) won't be on the Seder menu, it also puts some additional limitations on which alcoholic beverages can be consumed.

Many beers, bourbons, and gins are typically considered kosher. However, because they are made from fermented grains, they are a no-go during the week of Passover. Wine is commonly served at Passover celebrations — just as long as it is made by a kosher winery. Some even insist that a wine must bear a label confirming it has been Passover-certified by a rabbi or certification agency. While bourbon, whiskey, rye, and most gins are prohibited, several other liquors and liqueurs, like some vodkas, tequilas, and rums, pass the Passover test.