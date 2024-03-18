Will Whole Foods Be Open On Easter Sunday 2024?

As Easter Sunday approaches, most Whole Foods Market stores across the nation are gearing up to welcome shoppers. The decision to remain open on Easter reflects the brand's longstanding commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its customers while accommodating those who may need to grab last-minute Easter essentials. If you're planning to stop by your local Whole Foods on Sunday, March 31, check for potentially modified hours on the company's official website or call the store directly to ask an associate.

In addition to Easter, many Whole Foods stores close earlier than normal on a few other major holidays, namely Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day. According to the company's website, Christmas Day is the only day of the year when no Whole Foods locations are open. Whether you're planning on rustling up recipes for a perfect Easter dinner or hosting a festive brunch with friends, Whole Foods Market has your back to ensure Easter Sunday 2024 is a memorable and delicious occasion.