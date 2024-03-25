Pickled Pear Ricotta Crostini Recipe

Pickling isn't a particularly difficult or intricate process, but it's easy to make pickling mistakes if you aren't careful. An important step to keep in mind comes into play before you even begin pickling — it starts on the chopping block. "When pickling pears, to start, make sure to dice the pears evenly for a consistent finished look," Topalu advises. When it comes time to put those diced pears in the jar along with the pickling liquid, you want to make sure that each and every pear chunk is adequately covered "to ensure even pickling," as Topalu puts it. As for what kind of fruit to use, Topalu tells us that Bartlett pears are ideal for this recipe, as "they are known for their sweetness and juiciness, which complement the pickling process well." That said, if Anjou or Bosc pears are all you have on hand, you can use those instead.

There's also the question of how long to pickle the pears before you serve them. You can refrigerate/pickle the pears for as little as one hour, though if you have more time, it might be worthwhile to wait longer before cracking open the jar. "Allowing the pickled pears to sit longer can intensify the flavors as they meld together even further," Topalu says, noting that you can keep them in the refrigerator for up to a week. "This can help in 'make-ahead' preparation for an event or dinner party," Topalu adds.