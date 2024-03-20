Is Tequila Kosher For Passover?

Celebrating Exodus (when ancient Hebrews were liberated from enslavement), Passover is one of the most important Jewish holidays. Spanning seven to eight days, the celebration involves kosher ceremonial dishes and the drinking of four cups of wine at the Passover seder. Most observant Jews keep kosher, so those who enjoy sipping tequila or a classic margarita cocktail may wonder if they can drink this spirit during Passover. The good news is that you can — just with plenty of restrictions.

It's not as simple as looking for the "K" or "U" label (known as a hechsher), as some tequila types are inherently kosher, according to the Chicago Rabbinical Council. For instance, unflavored tequila made from 100% pure agave does not require a hechsher. On the other hand, some tequilas that have preservatives or added flavors can still be considered kosher, depending on whether a Kashrut agency has certified that the ingredients and manufacturing process adhere to kosher standards.

Although many tequila brands are considered kosher, only one is kosher for Passover, which requires a unique certification. In addition to adhering to year-round kosher standards, many Jews also drop bread products (chametz) and the grains used to make them (such as wheat, barley, and rye) from their diet during the holiday. If tequila is certified kosher for Passover, it does not contain any of those grains.