Can You Make Pumpkin Soup With Canned Puree?

There's no flavor quite like pumpkin. When the temperature drops and "soup season" begins, this flavor creates one of the best varieties of the hearty, warming comfort food. But when making pumpkin soup from scratch, home cooks may wonder: Do they need an actual pumpkin, or will canned puree do the trick?

If you're making the delicious version crafted by Mashed recipe developer Miriam Hahn, you may be surprised to learn that canned pumpkin puree is actually preferred. Hahn recommends two 15-ounce cans of organic pumpkin puree to form the heart of her creamy pumpkin soup recipe. This makes the soup ultra-simple to put together — just do a bit of sautéing and add all your ingredients to the pot.

Even if you have a real pumpkin you've been meaning to use, you're still in the clear. Hahn says you can cook it and then puree it in a blender to achieve similar results. You can even swap in a butternut squash; before pureeing, just roast it for 30 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.