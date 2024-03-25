Cheesy Beef-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes Recipe

If you're looking for a dish that's hearty, flavorful, and satisfying, you've come to the right place. These cheesy beef-stuffed sweet potatoes are brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and they're packed with all the good stuff. There's savory ground beef, plenty of spice, and wonderfully gooey melted cheddar cheese for the ultimate side dish or main course.

You'll kick off the recipe by roasting up some sweet potatoes until they're caramelized on the outside and perfectly soft and fluffy on the inside. While those bake, the delicious beef mixture is whipped up in a pan. With onion, garlic, and a medley of spices bringing aromatic flavor and a subtle kick, this mouthwatering filling is bursting with goodness. Toss in some black beans for an extra protein punch, and let's not forget about the irresistible cheddar cheese topping.

This is a brilliant crowd-pleasing dish to make for a weeknight family meal. It's easy to prep, with the filling cooked up in no time and the oven doing most of the hard work. If you have any leftovers, they will keep well in the fridge for later too. Simply separate the beef mixture and potatoes and stuff right before reheating and serving.