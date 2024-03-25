The Forgotten Gems Of Emeril Lagasse's Early TV Career

By the time Emeril Lagasse scored his first Food Network slot in 1993, he was already well on his way to becoming the famed chef he is today. He had his first professional kitchen jobs in the Northeast, but by the age of 23 he was the executive chef at Commander's Palace in New Orleans. It was there that Lagasse learned the ins and outs of traditional Cajun and Creole cooking, and began to put his own spin on classic regional dishes.

Lagasse opened his own first New Orleans restaurant in 1990, called Emeril's Restaurant. Within the year he was earning accolades and making a name for himself in the culinary industry. But it wasn't until he landed a spot on the fledgling Food Network that he started to become a household name. It was on the screen that Lagasse developed the magnetic persona he's known for; encouraging his audiences to take their recipes "up a notch" and shouting "Bam!" when a recipe called for extra pizazz.

Lagasse is renowned for the ways he brought Louisiana cooking into the spotlight, but he stayed in that spotlight because of his ability to convey his passion for cooking to thousands of home cooks. Looking back at early clips of his cooking shows, it's easy to see why he quickly became a beloved staple in the Food Network lineup. We've rounded up some of the highlights about those first shows he hosted that demonstrate why Lagasse was (and is) such a legend.