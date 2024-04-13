Cinnabon Secret Menu Items You Need To Try

If you've been wanting to change up your regular Cinnabon order, it's high time you discovered the bakery chain's secret menu. There seems to always be a list of secret menu items floating around the internet for any given restaurant. Bored employees mix and match ingredients. Regular customers who know the menu like the back of their hands start asking for unusual pairings. Now, with just a few tips, you'll be ordering off the Cinnabon secret menu like a pro.

If you scoured the internet for Cinnabon's secret menu items before the fall of 2023, you wouldn't find anything. So, Cinnabon solved this problem by creating and posting its own secret menu on its website on National Cinnamon Roll Day (October 4th). We're hoping that this officially sanctioned secret menu will inspire some more employee and fan creativity in the future, like maybe mixing the smaller BonBites into a Chillata blended drink or drizzling strawberry sauce from a Chillata onto a cinnamon roll.

There are currently four secret menu items hidden on the Cinnabon website beyond the menu page. You'll even find them on the delivery menu. To get them, start by ordering an existing product like a classic cinnamon roll or mini cinnamon rolls but ask for it with the secret menu item flavor. The four secret menu items you can now order at Cinnabon include a TurtleBon, Caramel Lover, Cookie BonBite Sandwich, and an OREO Bon. It's probably time to give one of these open secrets a try.