TIHS 2024: The Best Pizza Makers We Saw
Whether you live for Chicago deep dish, New York jumbo slices, Detroit pan squares, or true Italian Neapolitan pies, one thing people around the country (and globe) can all agree on is that pizza never gets old. And with how much we eat the delicious dish, it really could be considered its own food group at this point.
While many people have their favorite local joint — and some even travel for city-centric pizza tours — there really is no need to leave home to enjoy a slice or two (or more). Home pizza makers have become incredibly sophisticated over the years, going above and beyond traditional options for true restaurant-quality results — and they've become more convenient than the outdoor wood-burning devices that aren't always possible for every budget.
Fortunately, Mashed got a look at the latest DIY pizza makers at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago, where three models stood out for their space-saving designs, unique features, and multipurpose functions.
Newair Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven
When the desire for pizza hits, 10 minutes is all it takes to prep your favorite pie with Newair's efficient design. This model brings the appeal of a fast-working outdoor pizza oven into your kitchen, as it heats up to an impressive 900 degrees Fahrenheit via 1850 watts of power. There's also a user-controlled temperature dial, so you can alter the amount of heat based on the recipe you're making. Additionally, the baffle door design ensures the heat stays inside the oven, even as your kitchen or backyard fills with the appetizing scent of slightly smoky 'za.
Perhaps the best part of the design is that it features collapsible legs that are easy to set up and break down, making the machine a portable option, too. Plus, there's a waterproof cover, in case you get caught in the rain while tailgating or camping with it. The main advantages, though — according to Newair — are that the small device fits perfectly on kitchen counters, and "You don't need to be a chef to use it," per a representative from the company. For those interested, Newair's Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven is available for $249.99.
Betty Crocker Pizza Maker
There's more than meets the eye with Betty Crocker's Pizza Maker. In addition to your favorite scratch-made pizza, it can deliver delicious 12-inch frozen pizza in less time than it takes to order takeout: just 12 minutes. The red model's sleek design doubles as a two-sided indoor grill with an impressive 1,440 watts of power. That, paired with its temperature control feature, increases its versatility.
Plug it in for a batch of warm gooey cinnamon rolls for breakfast, or prepare pressed paninis, quesadillas, or flatbreads for lunch and dinner. The device can be a go-to for dessert, too. It's perfect for making chocolate chip cookies or s'mores. A company representative at The Inspired Home Show noted, "This would be a great activity for families that want to cook with their kids," supervised, of course. Part of the fun is the surprise of seeing the finished product after it briefly disappears into the pizza maker.
The nonstick surface means any cooking project will release with ease, and cleanup just requires a bit of soap and water without any heavy scrubbing. Because it's compact, the Pizza Maker also fits in kitchen cabinets and takes up little space on countertops. White and silver variations of this product are also available, though they lack the two interior plates. There's even a smaller, eight-inch version with a travel case for those who want to make 'za wherever they go. Betty Crocker's Pizza Oven is available for $49.99 on Amazon.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven
While many pizza makers rely on electrical power, the Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven's unique design fires up through a gas flame and ignition starter. Plus, its wide surface area cooks pies up to 16 inches large, meaning you'll have a near-replica of restaurant-quality, wood-burning pizza right at home. Helping you achieve that culinary excellence in just 60 seconds is the device's ability to reach 900 degrees Fahrenheit, its hot ceramic stone, and heat coming from both above and below. It's also versatile, allowing you to cook meat or vegetables for those rare occasions when you're not feeling pizza.
There are a number of safety measures to make this model suited for home use, too. These include a built-in temperature dial that allows greater control of the heat you need for your recipe, a ceramic fiber design that keeps the outside of the machine cool to the touch, and a sensor that will turn off the gas when a flame is not active.
The design has collapsible legs for easy storage and a bag for transport. Plus, it's weather-resistant, so you can enjoy a pepperoni masterpiece even if it's raining. As a representative from the company told us, this product is "perfect for tailgating or camping" or simple "outdoor kitchen expansion" in your own backyard. Ooni also told us it's looking to "innovate at-home pizza," and it seems to be succeeding. The Ooni Koda 16 Gas-Powered Pizza Oven is available for $599.