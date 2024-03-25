Two Kinds Of Cheese Give Gnocchi Bake An Extra Touch Of Creaminess

A typical well-rounded meal, as long established in American culinary tradition, often involves two types of sides: vegetables and starches. With this creamy gnocchi bake, however, you can cook them together in the same pan. In fact, gnocchi is kind of two starches in one as it's a type of pasta that's usually made from potatoes. Its blandness is offset in this bake by slightly bitter spinach and savory mushrooms — plus some bacon and two types of cheese.

The cheeses you'll need to make this creamy casserole are mild mozzarella, which is known as a good melter, and cheddar, which is more flavorful, if less melty. Cheddar could be considered bacon's best friend since the two go together even better than peanut butter and jelly. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes considers this cheesy casserole to be "the perfect comfort food and full of flavor," although she suggests making it on a night when you don't mind spending a little extra time on meal preparation.