Espresso Martinis Are A Crime Against Cocktails

Would you go into your local pub for your morning latte? No? Then why count on it to make a decent-tasting espresso when your martini is involved? More often than not, you're probably getting served a mix of powdered instant coffee or ultra-cheap coffee pods, and with espresso martinis generally costing a pretty penny, you don't want one made with low-quality ingredients.

Some bars and cocktail lounges may have an espresso machine, maybe even a high-end one, but these aren't magic automated coffee makers. Take it from a professional who worked in specialty coffee. A lot of effort on the bartender or barista's part goes into making the espresso taste good. It's unlikely that your bartender is extensively trained to pull decent shots, as these machines are complicated.

Of course, there's always the chance that your bartender is trained, but let's be clear: It's unlikely they're taking the time to make sure everything is perfectly dialed in between slinging pint glasses full of beer and popping bottles. Imagine working for tips and having to wait a full minute for a single ingredient in a complicated cocktail. There's good reason for bartenders to hate espresso martinis. So, rather than take your chances on some dodgy espresso, why not order another cocktail and save coffee for the morning commute where it belongs?