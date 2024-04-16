Telltale Signs Your Chicken Has Gone Bad

Chicken is a cherished food staple that works for both quick weeknight dinners and elegant options when a wow factor is necessary. It's easily the most popular source of animal protein in American homes; in fact, the average consumer eats around 100 pounds a year (via Statista). You probably have some in your refrigerator right now. But exactly how long does it last there — and what indicates that it's time to toss?

When it comes to food safety, there's little room for error. Learning how to identify the signs of spoiled raw or cooked chicken can save you from an unpleasant eating experience as well as more serious repercussions like food poisoning.

Breathe easy with some simple tips to help you make the right call when you're dealing with potentially iffy chicken. We've got you covered with the telltale signs including color, smell, and texture so you can confidently serve succulent, safe chicken every time.