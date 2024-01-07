15 Show-Stopping Chicken Casserole Recipes
Despite being one of the quintessential comfort foods, chicken casseroles can become repetitive. Many of us have a go-to recipe, whether it's a family favorite that you loved as a child or one that you've honed by yourself based on what's in your freezer or the flavors you gravitate towards. These recipes are reliable, resourceful, and often delicious, but if you have them on heavy rotation, you might be sick of them. Luckily, it doesn't have to be this way. The beauty of casseroles is that they can be whatever you want them to be. As long as they're baked in a casserole dish, they count as casseroles (and there's probably an argument to be made that they aren't even limited to that definition).
The question, therefore, is where to begin. If a casserole can be anything, how do you narrow the options? This recipe roundup addresses that issue. It's made for chicken casserole lovers and skeptics alike. We have traditional versions of beloved recipes and variations that are outside the box. They provide the flavor combinations you crave, along with some that you might not have thought of. If you find yourself in a casserole rut, or if you dismiss the category entirely because you haven't found a formula that you like, we have something for you. Whether you love a traditional chicken casserole or would rather have barbecue, quesadillas, or burritos, you'll find something to suit your needs.
1. Quick Chicken Quesadilla Casserole
Quesadillas are delicious, but they can also be surprisingly difficult to get right. You want to stuff as much of the filling in as possible, but the constant threat of having the whole thing fall apart when you flip it over might lead you to be overly cautious. You could end up with two sad layers of tortillas and not much else.
This casserole solves that problem. Because it's all held together in one dish, you don't have to worry about spilled fillings. Pile all of your favorite ingredients between layers of tortillas, top them with cheese, and bake.
2. Nixon Chicken
Food probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the 37th president of the United States, but Richard Nixon is linked to not one, but two retro classics (if you count the Watergate Salad). Nixon Chicken may not be a standard menu item these days, but it still makes a delicious, filling, and affordable dinner full of flavor.
The ingredients include cream of mushroom soup, chicken, mayonnaise, broccoli, and, of course, cheese. Our recipe only takes 10 minutes to prepare and 35 minutes to cook, making it an excellent weeknight meal.
Recipe: Nixon Chicken
3. Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Want to know the one thing that can make chicken even tastier? Bacon. And this casserole doesn't stop there. It combines the two irresistible meats with ranch dressing, and the results are knock-your-socks-off good.
Recipe developer Erin Johnson compares it to a one-pot chicken alfredo, but we think the combination of pasta, shredded chicken, crumbled bacon, cheese, and a creamy, ranch-flavored sauce is a cut above the standard alfredo recipe, and it's even simpler to make. If you don't manage to eat all of it in one sitting, you can revive the leftovers with a few splashes of milk.
Recipe: Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
4. Lemon-Garlic Chicken Casserole
For a recipe that gets you out of your chicken casserole rut, look no further than this rich, flavorful concoction from recipe developer Catherine Brookes. Instead of featuring the usual shredded chicken and cheese combination, it's made with whole, bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, veggies, and a lemony, chicken stock-based sauce.
The key to the recipe is browning the chicken thighs before combining them with the rest of the ingredients. This gives them a rich, almost caramelized flavor and crispy skin. Potatoes add a hearty, filling dimension to the dish, while lemon zest and garlic add a punch of flavor.
Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Chicken Casserole
5. Hearty Chicken And Rice Casserole
You can't go wrong with chicken and rice. The simple combination has all the nutrition and substance you need to feel full and nourished, especially when veggies are included, and there are many ways to adapt it depending on your needs and preferences. This casserole is a great way to incorporate these wholesome, unprocessed ingredients into an easy, one-dish meal.
Aside from the necessary rice and chicken, our recipe calls for mushrooms, carrots, onions, garlic, and herbs. For extra flavor, there is a sauce made of crème fraîche and white wine.
6. Spicy Chicken Casserole
One of the most nutritionally balanced, affordable meals you can make is rice and beans, and with extra chicken, you can make it even more delicious. This recipe calls for all three ingredients to make a protein-packed meal with plenty of heat and cheese to boot.
Start by adding a layer of uncooked rice to the bottom of a casserole dish and dousing it with chicken broth. Next, you'll mix in the chicken, beans, paprika, and salsa. Coat it with a generous helping of cheese and bake it for 30 minutes. It's quick, delicious, and healthy.
Recipe: Spicy Chicken Casserole
7. King Ranch Chicken Casserole
If you're looking for a new and improved version of a classic casserole that requires minimal prep, we've got just the recipe for you. King Ranch chicken casseroles are a staple of home-cooked Tex-Mex, and it's easy to see why. Made with two types of canned soup (cream of mushroom and cream of chicken), along with tortillas, shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, and lots of cheese, it's the ultimate comfort food with a kick of heat.
It takes only 10 minutes to prepare and 35 minutes to cook, making it a perfect last-minute meal that doesn't skimp on flavor.
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Casserole
8. Chicken Casserole
We don't want to oversell ourselves here, but we think this might be the definitive chicken casserole. It has all the necessary ingredients — chicken (obviously), pasta, mushrooms, and celery — but it also includes a creamy sauce made with milk and cream of mushroom soup that keeps it smooth and luscious despite its time in the oven.
To cap it off, it has a buttery, crispy breadcrumb topping to perfectly complement the tender, creamy filling. Make sure to brown the veggies before adding them to the casserole dish to deepen their flavors. You won't regret it.
Recipe: Chicken Casserole
9. Chicken And Hearty Vegetable Casserole
Chicken thighs are underutilized when it comes to casseroles. With more fat than chicken breasts, they cook into tender, melt-in-your-mouth perfection when given enough time in the oven, and provide an even richer flavor. This recipe is also packed with vegetables, including celery, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, and green peas, which add little pockets of sweetness to this salty, savory dish.
White wine and lemon bring a bright, zesty flavor to the rest of the ingredients, while rosemary and thyme provide another layer of complex aromas that take things to the next level.
10. TikTok-Inspired Cheesy Chicken Cobbler
Not all TikTok recipes are created equal, but you can't deny the knockout flavor of this cheesy chicken cobbler. The genius of this recipe is its ability to pair delicious, comforting flavors in a way that is quick and easy to make. You might not have time to whip up a batch of biscuits or dice veggies, but this recipe has the solution.
Start by layering butter, chicken, and frozen vegetables into a casserole dish. Then, whisk together a box of biscuit mix with some cheese and water, pour it over the veggies, bake it for 50 minutes, and voila! You have the biscuit-covered chicken casserole of your dreams.
11. One-Pan Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
Stuffing is often served at Thanksgiving, but there is no reason why people who love this buttery, bready side dish should wait until the holidays to enjoy it. It's high time we started eating stuffing more regularly, and this recipe is a great place to start.
Recipe developer Patterson Watkins has devised a quick and easy way to incorporate this beloved dish into your meal plan. Made with stuffing mix, rotisserie chicken, sour cream, condensed cream of mushroom soup, onions, and celery, among other ingredients, it's rich, comforting, and perfect for any time of year.
12. Cheesy Burrito Casserole
Believe it or not, you can whip up a burrito meal in less time than it takes to order burritos from a restaurant. This casserole takes 20 minutes to bake and only 6 minutes to prepare. That means you'll get your cheesy, tortilla and chicken fix in under 30 minutes, and you won't have to spend half your weekly food budget on a fast food meal.
All you need is shredded chicken, canned black beans and corn, tortillas, cheese, taco seasoning, and a jar of salsa verde. Layer them into a casserole dish, set the timer for 20 minutes, and marvel at the results.
Recipe: Cheesy Burrito Casserole
13. Chesapeake Chicken (And Crab) Casserole
Don't let the unconventional nature of this dish deter you. The flavors are not as incongruous as you might fear, and it only takes 60 minutes to make. This is the perfect dish to surprise and delight dinner guests. Not only does it boast the novelty of crab meat, but it also has a unique construction.
Instead of mixing shredded chicken and crab meat, this recipe calls for butterflying the chicken breasts and stuffing them with a mixture of crab meat, celery soup, mayonnaise, an egg, lemon juice, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce.
14. Chicken Fajita Casserole
A sizzling hot plate of fajitas is tough to recreate at home, but recipe developer Christina Musgrave has devised a way to mimic the beloved dish all in one recipe without too much hassle. To get the familiar taste of veggies cooked on high heat, you'll start by sautéing peppers and caramelizing their natural sugars.
Shredded chicken, cheese, and cream cheese are then added to the peppers before the contents are dumped into a casserole dish and baked. Make sure you have all the fixings — cilantro, salsa, tortillas, sour cream, and more cheese.
Recipe: Chicken Fajita Casserole
15. Veggie-Packed Barbecue Casserole
You're craving barbecue, but you also need veggies, and you can only spare half an hour of hands-on prep. You might think that something's gotta give, but it doesn't. We're here to provide you with a recipe that ticks all these boxes without cutting corners.
This veggie-packed barbecue casserole is made with slow-cooked chicken breasts, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and a sauce made with barbecue sauce and cream cheese. Put it all together, top it with cheese, and you've got a mouthwatering meal that covers all the bases.
Recipe: Veggie-Packed Barbecue Casserole