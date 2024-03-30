Springy Asparagus Carbonara Recipe

To make the asparagus ribbons called for in this recipe, you'll first need to trim or snap off the hard, fibrous bits from the bottom of each stalk. Once this is done, use a vegetable peeler to shave the stalk down until you have nothing left but a pile of ribbons (and perhaps some broken-off tips, which are OK to leave in). While Johnson admits that it does take a little more work to prepare the asparagus this way, she says that the delicate ribbons "twirl perfectly with the spaghetti for the ultimate bite." Shaved asparagus, too, tends to be more tender than whole asparagus spears, making for a better texture in this pasta dish.

If you choose to substitute a different type of pasta, however, you may not need to ribbonize your asparagus after all. Johnson says that if you'll be going with a shorter, chunkier kind of pasta, such as rigatoni, chopping the asparagus into similarly-sized chunks may be a better bet. Since chunks won't cook as quickly as ribbons, you may want to add the asparagus to the boiling pasta in the last 2 minutes of cooking.