Rachael Ray's Shortcut For Boiling Beans Will Change Your Life

Although Rachael Ray doesn't identify as a chef, citing her lack of professional, formal training, she has doled out countless helpful tips since "30 Minute Meals" debuted in 2001. Whether explaining how to season food perfectly every time or giving advice on how to save time in the kitchen, she's got you covered.

One of our favorite hacks from Ray is how she reduces soaking time for dried beans. This tedious process requires letting dried beans sit in a bowl of water for hours. Unfortunately, this step can stop your dinner plans in their tracks if you haven't prepped the beans far enough in advance. Ray suggests pouring boiling water over the dry beans instead.

Soaking beans is an important step, whether you're working with dried cannellini beans, black beans, or pinto beans. This time submerged in water allows the beans to rehydrate, eliminates their dry, brittle texture, softens the skin, and tenderizes the flesh. Some say soaking even reduces the gassy effects of beans. Ray's tip is to cover the beans in boiling water and let them stand for one hour before rinsing. Why not just use canned? Many bean fanatics swear that dried beans provide way more flavor.