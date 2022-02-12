Rachael Ray's Tip For Seasoning Food 'Every Time You Cook'

Seasoning food is all about adding the right combinations of herbs and spices to achieve the optimal taste of your favorite dishes and recipes. A cookbook writer at The Stone Soup noted that those instructions in a recipe for seasoning your food are probably the most important. But learning how to season food properly is truly a skill learned from trial and error, and can leave you feeling a little like Goldilocks from the childhood fairy tale — one bowl of porridge is too salty, one is too bland, but then you get the one that is just right and it sends your taste buds over the moon.

Well, luckily, Rachael Ray has a trick that will help you perfect your seasoning skills, and when executed properly, can turn just about any dish you serve into a masterpiece of flavor. Ray took to the social media platform TikTok to share a 20 -econd tutorial on seasoning your food, and it could be the game changer you have been looking for to put an end to chicken with little to no taste or veggies that are missing that extra something.