10 Non-Dairy Milks Made From The Best Ingredients

Just a few years ago, many people scoffed at dairy milk alternatives. Now, non-dairy milk has flooded the market, gaining more and more popularity. There are so many options, from oat milk to soy milk to almond milk, that it can be difficult to know which type of non-dairy milk is best for you. On top of that, there are so many different brands of each type of milk; how do you decide? Which milk is the healthiest? Which works best with your specific diet? Most non-dairy milks have added ingredients; which of these are healthy, and which ones aren't?

In general, milk alternatives will have some sort of thickener, such as locust bean gum or gellan gum. These are intended to make the milk thick and creamy, and are usually considered safe and healthy. Similarly, sunflower lecithin is a common additive that is meant to keep ingredients from separating in the bottle or carton. This ingredient is considered safe to consume and contains many necessary vitamins and minerals. Beyond these few additives, however, it can be extremely difficult to know what is good and what is bad for you. To make it as easy as possible to choose which milk alternative is best, we put together a list of the non-dairy milks made from the absolute best ingredients.