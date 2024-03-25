The Size Of Your Saucepan Can Make Or Break Your Pasta Dish

Boiling pasta is one of the simplest things you can do in the kitchen. Even take-out-only types likely feel confident pouring a box of dried noodles into a pot of rolling water and setting a timer. But if you want to make the most out of your pasta water (and you should definitely be saving that pasta water), you should know that the pot you're using might be too big.

At some point, you've likely been advised to use upward of 1 gallon of water (or 4-6 quarts) for each pound of pasta you intend to cook. Conventional wisdom dictates that a large amount of water not only helps the pasta cook more evenly but also keeps it from becoming overly starchy and sticky; however, that's not actually the case. "I've learned that the big-pots-of-boiling-water paradigm is quite simply a myth," Food Network star Alton Brown writes on his website. To that point, chef and food scientist J. Kenji Lopez-Alt found that once pasta's starch is released into water, it has no effect on the pasta's texture (per Serious Eats). According to him, the only thing a large pot accomplishes is diluting the pasta water. Instead, try using a more manageable vessel, like a small saucepan.