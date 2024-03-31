Plantain And Wild Rice Salad Recipe

Plantains and bananas are both members of the banana family. While they share similarities, they also have key differences. Plantains are typically larger than bananas. They also have a thick skin that ranges from green to yellow when ripe and develop black spots as they ripen further. In contrast with the soft and creamy texture of ripe bananas, plantains have a starchy and firm texture, even when ripe. Plantains also tend to be less sweet and have a neutral flavor that becomes more complex as they ripen.

While bananas are typically sweet and eaten raw as a snack or added to breakfast cereals, yogurt, smoothies, or baked goods, plantains are often fried, boiled, baked, or mashed and used in savory dishes, such as plantain chips, fried plantains, and stews. Because of the thickness of their skin, plantains can be hard to peel, especially when underripe. Randles recommends cutting off both ends using a sharp knife and making a shallow cut along the length of the plantain before removing the skin.

Depending on the type of dish you're making, it is best to use either green or yellow plantains. Ripe yellow plantains with some black spots on the skin are best for sweet dishes or whenever you want a softer texture. For savory dishes, Randles recommends using green or yellow plantains with little to no black spots; these will be firmer and less sweet.