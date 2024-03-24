The Nespresso Coffee Pod That Has The Most Caffeine
Nespresso pods are great for making coffee at home, especially since they're compatible with some of the best coffee pod machines available, but sometimes, you prefer a pure caffeine kick over a smooth taste. While Nespresso pods' levels of intensity are reflected on the brand's website, the precise caffeine content is not, begging the question, which pod provides the biggest caffeine boost?
This appears to be a fairly common question, appearing as a top-five FAQ on Nespresso's website. The FAQ explains that, while most coffee pods have a similar caffeine level, those meant for higher volume beverages consequently have a higher level of caffeine. The FAQ specifically mentions the Carafe Pour-Over Style pod, which contains "over 200mg of caffeine per complete capsule serving." A double shot of espresso will usually have between 58 and 185 milligrams of caffeine, so caffeine content exceeding 200 milligrams is pretty impressive.
Of course, this is based on a slight technicality. Because the pour-over pods are intended to be served in an 18-ounce carafe or 12-ounce cup, a significantly larger measurement than the 1.35-ounce cup recommended for an espresso pod, the caffeine is distributed throughout a much larger volume of liquid. The FAQ states that an espresso pod normally contains between 50 and 100 milligrams of caffeine, so if served correctly, the pour-over pod won't feel quite like the adrenaline shot you'd expect.
Which single-serving Nespresso pods have the most caffeine?
While there's no reason you can't use the pour-over pod in a single serving, it won't do your taste buds or your wallet any favors. Espresso pods cost between 85 and 90 cents per capsule, whereas pour-over pods come in at $1.65, almost double the price. The pour-over pods are optimized for higher volumes of liquid, so the taste may seem overly strong and bitter if used for a short drink. In theory, you could reuse the pod, but the quality of the drink takes something of a nosedive.
Luckily, there are some single-serving exceptions to the 50 to 100-milligram rule (although they don't surpass 200 milligrams like pour-over capsules). According to Nespresso's FAQ, Vertuo coffees contain a caffeine content ranging between 170 and 200 milligrams. They're best served as 2.7-ounce double shots, but if you use Nespresso pods for the energy boost rather than to sample the best flavors, you're likely well acquainted with double shots already. These pods are naturally more expensive than single-shot capsules and will set you back between $1.15 and $1.25, depending on which pod you choose.