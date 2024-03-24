The Nespresso Coffee Pod That Has The Most Caffeine

Nespresso pods are great for making coffee at home, especially since they're compatible with some of the best coffee pod machines available, but sometimes, you prefer a pure caffeine kick over a smooth taste. While Nespresso pods' levels of intensity are reflected on the brand's website, the precise caffeine content is not, begging the question, which pod provides the biggest caffeine boost?

This appears to be a fairly common question, appearing as a top-five FAQ on Nespresso's website. The FAQ explains that, while most coffee pods have a similar caffeine level, those meant for higher volume beverages consequently have a higher level of caffeine. The FAQ specifically mentions the Carafe Pour-Over Style pod, which contains "over 200mg of caffeine per complete capsule serving." A double shot of espresso will usually have between 58 and 185 milligrams of caffeine, so caffeine content exceeding 200 milligrams is pretty impressive.

Of course, this is based on a slight technicality. Because the pour-over pods are intended to be served in an 18-ounce carafe or 12-ounce cup, a significantly larger measurement than the 1.35-ounce cup recommended for an espresso pod, the caffeine is distributed throughout a much larger volume of liquid. The FAQ states that an espresso pod normally contains between 50 and 100 milligrams of caffeine, so if served correctly, the pour-over pod won't feel quite like the adrenaline shot you'd expect.