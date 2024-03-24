Why Ben & Jerry's Fresh Georgia Peach Ice Cream Was Discontinued

Consumers sometimes fall in love with a product, only to discover one day that it's missing from shelves with no explanation. That wasn't the case for Ben & Jerry's Fresh Georgia Peach ice cream, however. A pre-Y2K flavor introduced in 1986, the dessert was exactly what its name suggested: vanilla ice cream packed with fresh Georgia peaches — a combo plenty of people can get behind. Yet, just five years after its freezer-section debut, the treat was discontinued and sent to the flavor graveyard.

Some rumblings on the internet suggest that consumers didn't take to Fresh Georgia Peach ice cream; however, considering that it stuck around longer than some of its fellow graveyard residents (including Peanut Butter and Jelly, which only lasted a year), it's safe to say that wasn't the reasoning. In fact, we know it wasn't, as the company told us exactly what sent this fruity ice cream to the great waffle cone in the sky. The flavor's epitaph in Ben & Jerry's ice cream cemetery (which fans can visit in person or online) reads as such: "Fresh-picked peaches / trucked from Georgia / Tasted great but couldn't last / 'Cuz Georgia's quite a-ways away / & trucks don't go that fast."