The Not-So-Sweet Origins Of Georgia Peaches

The peach is an inescapable emblem of Georgia, emblazoned on t-shirts, mugs, "I voted" stickers, and highway billboards welcoming visitors to the state. It shows up on street signs and business names, in festivals and New Year's celebrations. Since the state's governor, E.D. Rivers signed legislation authorizing license plates to "advertise, popularize, and otherwise promote Georgia as 'The Peach State'" in 1939, politicians and residents have been passionately following his direction. In 1995, Georgia officially recognized the peach as its state fruit, and even though it's never been a particularly reliable part of the economy, its place in the state's mythology is as ironclad as ever.

Given the prevalence of peaches in the state, you might assume that the two entities have always been entwined. But the history of the peach and its journey to Georgia is a circuitous and often bitter one, winding its way through ancient Asia, Native American history, slavery, climate change, and ongoing labor disputes. Despite the pride that many Georgians feel for the fruit, you don't have to look back very far to discover that the history of the peach in the state is not so peachy after all.