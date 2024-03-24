The Rise And Fall Of Breath Strips

Consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to temporarily relieving or covering up bad breath. And they've got way more now than they did 20 years ago, thanks to the 2001 creation and subsequent influence of breath strips. Today, most every grocery, convenience, and discount store around sells a wide variety of mints, gums, and small bottles of mouthwash, and many other products with the same minty ingredients and purpose in mind. Still available, although with a little bit of searching required are breath strips, a very of its time relic of the 2000s. Upon the introduction of this product — inch-long plastic-like film that instantly dissolves on the tongue, offering a cleaner-feeling and nicer-smelling mouth with a speed and convenience unmatched by chewing gum (its original purpose might surprise you) — it reached massive popularity. But breath strips didn't exactly transform society or replace any well-established products. It proved to be little more than a trend, and one of the weirdest food trends in history, adjacent to the world of oral hygiene.

Here's a refreshing look into how this odd little bit of consumer-minded science became a craze so quickly, and how it dissolved out of favor almost as fast.