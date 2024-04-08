Auntie Anne's Vs Wetzel's Pretzels: Everything You Need To Know

While soft pretzels may feel as American as the 4th of July, their origins actually go back to the Catholic Church in Europe as a food of choice during Lent. Rumored to have come to the United States on the Mayflower, there's evidence of German immigrants bringing pretzels with them to Pennsylvania. Over the years, they've become a real American institution with locals and tourists alike grabbing their fix from any number of outlets. However, two competitors come to the fore time and time again: Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels.

It's practically impossible to find a food court that doesn't have at least one of these pretzel purveyors present. Take one glance at either stall and you'll find resisting the golden, perfectly salted knots of dough tough to say the least.

However, given how filling pretzels are, there's only room for one. So which should you choose? The easiest answer is whichever one is available, but if you're looking for a full breakdown between Auntie Anne's and Wetzel's Pretzels, we've got you covered when it comes to choosing your purveyor of golden-baked goodness.