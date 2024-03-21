José Andrés Wants To Eat The Dune Sandworm

If your first thought upon seeing the massive, scaly sandworm in "Dune: Part Two" was, "No, thank you," then you're probably pretty reasonable. A slight recoil, the urge to run — these would all be sensible reflexes when faced with the man-eating beast, which grows to at least 10 times the size of a blue whale. When Michelin-starred chef José Andrés first spotted the Shai-Hulud on the big screen, however, all he saw was an extraterrestrial delicacy.

In a TikTok shared by Bon Appétit on March 20, an interviewer asked the Spanish-American chef if he had seen Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," which premiered on March 1. The simple question was met with an out-of-this-world response. "I would love to eat that worm, man," Andrés said with conviction. Sputtering in disbelief, the chef went on to explain his confusion that no one on the fictional desert planet had ever sliced up and cooked one of the sandworms. "I understand it's a semi-sacred thing, but it kills people, too," he justified, adding, "A little steak on the grill ... Imagine! This has to taste so good."

Specializing in high-end Spanish fare, Andrés is known for his use of supremely fresh seafood, fine sauces, and marvelous marinades. So, if anyone could transform a slimy sandworm into a tasty treat, it's definitely him. Who could say no to Shai-Hulud prepared in the style of the Baby Squid Tempura served at Andrés' New York restaurant The Bazaar?