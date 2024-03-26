The Subtle Difference Between Slushies And Granitas

In the northern hemisphere, summer officially begins in the final days of June. For many people, though, the start of summer is marked by something more meaningful, like opening the pool or securing the first slushie of the season. Slushies have been a pillar of the quintessential American summer since the ICEE was introduced in the '50s. Made in a frozen beverage machine dreamt up by Dairy Queen franchisee Omar Knedlick, the semi-frozen drinks typically came in two flavors: cola and cherry. Since then, slushie culture has continued to expand in the U.S., with most gas stations and convenience stores now offering a smorgasbord of flavors.

Of course, Americans aren't the only ones who enjoy a sweet frozen treat in the dog days of summer. On the Mediterranean coast, people in Italy's southernmost regions are partial to granitas. A semi-solid, often citrusy dessert that has been around since the 9th century, granitas are the Sicilian dessert that will keep you cool in the summer heat. But what makes one frozen fruity treat different from the other? It's simple: While slushies are made in a machine and flavored with sugary syrup, granitas are made from hand-shaved ice and commonly flavored with fruit juice or purée.