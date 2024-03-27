Your Brown Butter Will Be Way Better With One Simple Upgrade

Brown butter has long been considered regular butter's chic, sophisticated cousin, providing a toasty twist to countless classic, everyday dishes. Whether or not you realize it, you've likely tasted trace notes of brown butter's nuttiness in recipes — like this easy brown butter sage sauce for pasta — as its versatility spans from savory plates like scallops to sweet, melt-in-your-mouth baked goods like brownies or cookies. If you haven't already, you should start using brown butter in your recipes. Regardless of your brown butter experience level, though, adding milk powder will enhance its richness and flavor and will ultimately elevate your recipes from delicious to restaurant-worthy.

Introducing milk powder to your brown butter (which we can teach you how to make in the microwave, by the way) may strike you as confusing or unnecessary, but just trust us. This simple upgrade will increase the amount of milk solids in your brown butter, ultimately intensifying your recipes' caramelized flavors. Since these toasted milk solids are what give brown butter its unique depth, it follows that adding milk powder will increase its rich flavor profile. Butter-forward recipes like Rice Krispies treats, chocolate chip cookies, and (on the savory side) noodle dishes in brown butter sauce can all benefit from the addition of milk powder.