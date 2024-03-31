The Ideal Way To Store Baby Carrots For Maximum Freshness

Baby carrots are a crunchy, healthy, dippable snack, and they're a household staple for many. Whether they find their way onto crudité platters, into children's lunches, or into a delicious baked buffalo carrots recipe, these petite veggies are both versatile and nutritious. But what's the ideal way to store them? First, it's important to understand that baby carrots are smaller, peeled versions of their adult counterparts. This means they're missing their protective skin and are more prone to drying out, which is why proper storage matters.

Typically, baby carrots come packaged in a sealed plastic bag that's slightly damp upon opening. This excess moisture is filtered tap water from the manufacturer that keeps the carrots moist during transit and storage. Once you've opened your bag of carrots, rinse them under cool water. From there, transfer all of them to a new container for refrigeration. This container can be glass or plastic but should always be airtight. Sealing your container between snacking will help retain the amount of moisture necessary to keep your carrots hydrated.

Alternatively, you can submerge your carrots in cool water for storage. While this method will preserve their freshness, it does require some additional maintenance; leaving them in liquid too long may lead to bacterial growth, so remember to swap out the water every couple of days.