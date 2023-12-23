Baked Buffalo Carrots Recipe

Up your vegetable game with these irresistibly delicious baked buffalo carrots from recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This creative twist on a classic buffalo flavor packs a punch without the need for meat, offering a plant-based alternative to the traditional buffalo wing. With just a handful of simple ingredients, you can turn humble baby carrots into a fiery and flavorful snack or side dish.

Coated in a mouthwatering blend of hot sauce, spices, and sugar, these carrots deliver the perfect balance of heat and sweetness. A drizzle of olive oil and melted butter ensures a luscious, caramelized finish that will have you reaching for more. Whether you're looking to add a spicy kick to your dinner or searching for a crowd-pleasing appetizer, these baked buffalo carrots are a surefire way to satisfy your cravings. Get ready to transform ordinary carrots into a sensational dish that's as easy to make as it is to devour.