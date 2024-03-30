Avoid Freezer Burn On Your Chicken With This Simple Method

Opening the freezer to get some chicken for dinner and finding it covered in freezer burn can ruin an evening. Unfortunately, frozen meat will eventually develop freezer burn, but there are a few workarounds to keep it off your chicken for longer.

Two key things cause freezer burn. The first is time. The maximum storage time the USDA recommends depends on the kind of raw chicken: three to four months for giblets and ground chicken, nine months for individual cuts, and one year for a whole chicken. The second cause is improper storage. To store chicken properly, ditch its original packaging. Grocery store packaging is filled with extra space that allows the air in the freezer to make constant contact with the meat, expediting freezer burn. Whether you have a whole chicken or cuts, wrap each piece tightly in plastic wrap. Then, place each wrapped part in a freezer bag. If you have a vacuum sealer, that's even better. You want as little air as possible to come into contact with the chicken.

You can also try quick-chilling your chicken by immersing the wrapped parts in a mixture of ice, salt, and water before placing it in the freezer. The salt lowers the mixture's temperature below the usual freezing point, allowing the meat to freeze faster. This greatly reduces freezer burn. However, the International Journal of Refrigeration notes that it will result in tougher chicken.