How A Molasses Surplus Led To The Invention Of Boxed Cake Mix

While today's sweetener of choice might be white sugar, followed by trendier ingredients such as maple syrup and agave, back in the 19th and early 20th centuries molasses was far more common. Popular though it was back in the day, it's always possible to have too much of a good thing, and in some cases, it can be downright tragic — in one of history's more bizarre food disasters, a 1919 flood of molasses killed 21 Bostonians. A surplus of molasses a decade later, however, had a far more felicitous result as it led to the creation of boxed cake mix.

A company called P. Duff and Sons patented the first cake mix in 1930: a gingerbread cake that used equal amounts of dried molasses and flour. Apparently, the ability to dry the molasses was the big breakthrough that led to the possibility of such a mix in the first place, seeing as how flour is already dry. While some of the earliest mixes were also made with dried eggs, by the mid-30s P. Duff realized that home cooks preferred to add their own eggs. The company also branched out a bit farther than gingerbread, offering fruit cake, spice cake, and even devil's food cake mixes, although it's unclear if the last-named was also sweetened with molasses.